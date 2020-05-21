William Temple House holds virtual fashion fundraiser

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The fashion show must go on. A Portland non-profit had to switch its spring luncheon to a virtual event because of the pandemic — and the event features local designers.

The William Temple House Fashion Fundraiser, “Style & Sustainability for Social Good,” highlighted their thrift store and sustainable fashion. All the funds raised go to support the social service work of William Temple House.

William Temple’s Executive Director Carrie Hoops and Kelly Raynor, the executive director of Modify Style, joined AM Extra to share the details.

The William Temple House provides free and low-cost mental health counseling and other services, including a food pantry.