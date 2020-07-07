Willie Halliburton new PSU Campus Security chief

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After working for the Portland Police Bureau for decades, Willie Halliburton joined the Portland State University Campus Security in February 2016.
On Tuesday, Halliburton will be sworn in as the chief of PSU Campus Security.
He joined AM Extra to talk about his career, his plan for campus safety and the renewed push to disarm PSU security officers.
