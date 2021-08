PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - A man was arrested after slashing his former partner with a machete and then ramming a police car head on, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the confrontation happened on July 19 near the 1200 block of NE 51st Avenue in Hillsboro. It started at 10:08 a.m. when a woman called police to report that her former partner - 31-year-old David Sarmiento - would not stop calling her.