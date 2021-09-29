Wine Wednesdays: Celebrating Oregon’s Hispanic winemakers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Hispanic Heritage Month, a celebration of wine is putting the spotlight on Hispanic winemakers bringing a richness of diversity to the Pacific Northwest viticulture.

Six winery owners and winemakers are uniting to celebrate their common Hispanic roots, and through their success they are paving the way for others in their community to succeed.

Alumbra Cellars, Atticus Wine, Beacon Hill Winery & Vineyard, Cramoisi Vineyard, PARRA Wine Co. and Valcan Cellars are participating in a special bilingual tasting event in-person this Sunday, October 3rd.

The second annual Celebrating Hispanic Roots event recognizes the diversity of Oregon’s Spanish-speaking community, and the stories behind the wine, the families, and their journeys to Oregon.

Each winery is also offering special bottle packages for purchase.

A portion of the proceeds benefits Adelante Mujeres a local nonprofit that offers empowering resources and training to aspiring entrepreneurs, access to capital, and a full scale commercial kitchen, farmers markets, and storefront in forest grove offering a platform for all kinds of goods.

Click here https://celebratinghispanicroots.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets for Sunday’s tasting event, and here CelebratingHispanicRoots.com to learn more about the wineries featured in Celebrating Hispanic Roots.