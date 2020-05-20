Winners, losers and surprises from latest election results

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several of the races from Tuesday’s Primary are still very close.
Ben Gaskins, Associate Professor of Political Science at Lewis and Clark College, joined Elise Wednesday to talk about some of the surprises in the results so far as well how much of a factor COVID-19 played in the election.
2020 Oregon Election Primary
Full Results
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.