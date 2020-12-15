Winter in Oregon’s wine country

Many local vineyards back open for outdoor tastings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If the winter blues have you down, maybe it’s time to escape to wine country, uncork, and relax.

Many local wineries are now back open for outdoor tastings.

Willamette Valley Vineyards winery director Christine Clair joined AM Extra to talk about what they are offering wine lovers this holiday season.

