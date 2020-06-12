‘With Love’ fundraiser to help foster kids

Allie Roth with the organization With Love joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even in a pandemic, certain services need to be met as life goes on. That includes placing and caring for foster children.

Allie Roth with the organization With Love joined AM Extra to talk about an upcoming fundraiser to help make sure those kids are getting everything they need in their homes.

This year’s With Love fundraiser is a virtual event on June 17. Registration is free.