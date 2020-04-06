Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival brings flowers to seniors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — So many popular events have been canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival is no exception.

However, organizers have found a way to get the beautiful flowers to people who want to see them. They’ve started a program in which they sell pots of tulips for $15 — and now they’ve launched an initiative to get the pots to seniors.

Lexie Criscola and Emily Iverson joined AM Extra Monday to talk more about the process.

