Workout from home with Aspire Total Fitness

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Personal wellness continues to be a topic on a lot of Oregonians’ minds as they wait for the “Stay Home” order to be lifted. Thus, getting exercise at home is a necessity for many.

Aspire Total Fitness, a local fitness studio out of Happy Valley, is doing daily livestreams of free workouts.

Check out some of the basic workouts demonstrated when Erica Knittel and Heidi Warneke joined AM Extra on Monday for the latest installment of Move it Monday.