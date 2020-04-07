World Foods launches new takeout menu

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Locally-owned, “globally-inspired” specialty store World Foods has launched a new takeout Global Dinner menu available nightly between 4-7 p.m.

With the new set of operations, World Foods said it is taking every safety precaution possible inside each store location to keep both customers and employees healthy. The store will maintain a six-foot separation between customers and the store is sanitized nightly.

Anyone interested in the curbside program can start their online order at the World Foods site.