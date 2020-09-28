WSDOT gives I-5 bridge updates, project’s schedule

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You may have noticed the commute between Oregon and Washington has substantially improved in the past few days thanks to an improvement to the Interstate Bridge.

Crews from both Oregon’s and Washington’s Department of Transportation opened the north span of the I-5 bridge over the weekend — two days ahead of schedule.

WSDOT’s Communications manager Tamara Greenwell joined AM Extra Monday to go over the project’s latest developments.