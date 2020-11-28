Christmas tree sales fund scholarships, after school programs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for a place for a quality Christmas tree and raise money for the community, there’s a spot in North Portland just for that.

The Peninsula Optimist Club in the St. Johns neighborhood uses tree sales collected each year to provide scholarships for students at Roosevelt High School to attend community college or vocational school after graduation. In addition, some funds are donated to many local youth organizations.

“The profits that we raise off of the tree lot here go back to North Portland youth groups. We also have St. Helens and Madison High area. So we kind of cover that whole region with volunteers that help us man the location,” said club organizer John at the pick up spot, Memorial Christmas Tree Lot at the corner of N Lombard and N Chautauqua Blvd.

Volunteers at the tree lot include high school students involved in theater, band, sports, clubs, as well as folks from SUN Schools and Self Enhancement Inc., John said.

The tree lot, located at 7487 N Chautaqua Blvd, is open from November 27-December 24 during the following times:

Sunday – Thursday, 10 am – 8 pm

Friday, 10 am – 9 pm

Saturday, 9 am – 9 pm

The kind of trees the club offers include reasonably priced Nobles, Grand firs and Douglas firs.

Volunteers who wish to raise money for their school program can find out information at Peninsula Optimist Club’s website.