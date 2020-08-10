‘Young and the Restless’ returns with all-new episodes

Christel Khalil (Lily) and Jason Thompson (Billy) joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Soap opera fans have been waiting for months, but Monday “The Young and the Restless” returns from a pandemic-related break with all-new episodes.

Two stars, Christel Khalil (Lily) and Jason Thompson (Billy) joined AM Extra to talk about what it’s like to be back with new episodes after months, what they did during their quarantine, and what filming is like with new COVID protocols in place.

TV’s #1 daytime drama, “The Young and the Restless” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on KOIN 6.

