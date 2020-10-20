Your Health: Developing a healthy digestive system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Do you have a healthy gut? How about your kids?

People are catching on to the benefits and what it takes to have a healthy digestive system — which experts say should begin at birth.

Portland pediatrician Dr. Whitney Casares joined AM Extra Tuesday to explain how parents can help babies develop a healthy gut from the very beginning!

Dr. Casares also has a couple books and a podcast to check out — head here!