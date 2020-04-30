Your kids’ dental health during the pandemic

Dr. Kevin Donly talked about the new precautions in place

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dental offices can re-open in Oregon on Friday and dentists nationwide are preparing to go back into a new working environment.

Dr. Kevin Donly, the President of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, joined AM Extra to talk about what new precautions are being taken for when you take your child to the dentist during this time.

He also talked about how parents can help keep up their kid’s oral health while at home and what to do if they have a pediatric dental emergency.