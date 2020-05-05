Your Next Adventure: Central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All week long on AM Extra and Travel Oregon are taking you on a virtual roadtrip around Oregon exploring some further out regions that may be the perfect socially distant vacation when it’s safe to travel again.

Today’s stop: Central Oregon! Bend, Sunriver, Sisters, Redmond, and a lot of beautiful country in between. Long drives like the Cascade Lakes Highway, or the McKenzie Pass offer scenic byways and a chance for all ages and ability levels to connect with natural beauty.

“We have so much to discover just so much variety in terms of our outdoor terrain, our geological wonders, just so much great recreation,” said Visit Central Oregon’s CEO Julia Theisen. “We’ve seen year over year growth in our tourism number for the region it’s been really strong.”

Visit Central Oregon has also rolled out a new Adventure Calls video series, a virtual journey through the region’s art, culture, food, and adventure to give you even more ideas while you’re planning at home.

For National Travel and Tourism Week, KOIN 6 News will be giving virtual tours of Oregon—from some of the best-kept secrets to bucket list trips—all featured on AM Extra on Portland’s CW. That way, when it’s safe to get back out there, you’ll know exactly where to go, equipped with the best advice from Travel Oregon.