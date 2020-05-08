Your next adventure: Columbia River Gorge

Places you can go and keep social distance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sweeping views, cascading waterfalls and Mount Hood rising above picturesque fields. You may think you know Oregon’s Gorge region well, but there is always more to explore.

Lizzie Keenan from Travel Oregon joined AM Extra to talk about all the different things in the Gorge people can see, places people can go to spread out and maintain social distance, such as Dufur and The Dalles.

Or Estacada, with 20 different murals in town. Try Pup Creek Falls, a good alternative to a busy waterfall.

Try Fruit Loop in the Hood River Valley or the East Gorge Food Trail.

And the Oregon Trail Activity Book will keep the kids entertained.