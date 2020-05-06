Your Next Adventure: Southern Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News and Travel Oregon continue the week celebrating tourism across the Beaver State.

Today the virtual van is heading south to Southern Oregon — a region that sits just off the radar for many Oregonians. The region is home to arts and cultural celebrations that draw international crowds — and well-known natural wonders like Crater Lake.

But there’s an especially hidden side of Southern Oregon: wine country.

“The culinary scene is up and coming especially in the Ashland, Jacksonvile, the Rogue Valley area, Grant’s Pass has some fantastic restaurants, and I think this goes hand in hand with the wine industry,” said Brad Niva, CEO of Travel Southern Oregon. “So often people think of Oregon’s wine country being the Willamette Valley, but believe it or not, the other big wine country, and where a majority of the grapes that are produced in wine in the Willamette come from, is Southern Oregon. This region has well over 140 different wineries now and very small intimate experiences, great places to travel around and visit.”

For National Travel and Tourism Week, KOIN 6 News will be giving virtual tours of Oregon—from some of the best-kept secrets to bucket list trips—all featured on AM Extra on Portland's CW.

