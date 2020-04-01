Your stimulus checks questions answered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last week the White House and Senate leaders announced a $2 trillion pandemic response measure that includes sending checks directly to people across the country impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
The package provides one-time payments of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child under the age of 17. Married couples will receive $2,400. However, payments phase out for individuals making more than $75,000. For every $100 you earn above the limit, payment drops by $5.
There are still a lot of confusion surrounding the process — particularly for small business owners. For Wallet Wednesday, Jenny and Emily welcomed back Danielle Kane with the Better Business Bureau to answer some common questions about the checks.
