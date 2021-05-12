Your tax questions answered

Rich Hoover, Public Information Officer with the Oregon Department of Revenue, joined AM Extra Wednesday to answer several common questions about the upcoming Tax Day.

May 17 marks the deadline to file state and federal personal income tax returns. For more information including free tax preparation services, head here.

