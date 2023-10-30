PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The fall leaves at Portland’s Japanese Garden have reached the height of their seasonal beauty, the organization announced Monday.

Once the leaves reach peak color, they can last anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks. Because there is little time left to see the autumn colors, Portland Japanese Garden spokesperson Will Lerner is urging people to witness the garden’s renowned autumn foliage before it’s too late.

“Over the next few days and possibly weeks, the garden will see most of its landscape awash in its famous autumn golds and crimsons,” Lerner said. “There is no certainty as to how long it will last or when it will conclude, so we urge anyone interested in experiencing fall in Portland to visit soon.”

The Portland Japanese Garden is open Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Garden members can access the garden early from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.