Travelers ‘impressed’ with smooth flights at PDX

Moderate delays come from elsewhere on the west coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend, millions of people will pass through airports across the county to make it home in time for the holidays.

While roads are wet, the drive from downtown Portland out to the Portland International Airport is not a treacherous one. Once inside, there are a few lines at the ticket counters and at security, but everything else was running smoothly at PDX.

KOIN 6 News spoke to some young travelers who were visiting Portland for the first time for Christmas. They said their flight in from Ohio was pretty much problem-free.

“Especially for the holidays, there wasn’t a lot of waiting,” said one teenage boy. “I was quite impressed, frankly. It was probably one of the smoothest flights I’ve ever experienced.”

Saturday and Sunday are the peak days for winter holiday travel. Airport officials are urging customers to arrive early, and said to add an hour to any travel plans. US Transportation officials said this holiday season is expected to bring a record number of travelers to the nation’s airports.

Most delays are on the west coast out of LA and San Francisco. Seattle has some delays as well. As of Saturday evening, Dallas and Charlotte are experiencing the highest number of delayed flights in the country.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather