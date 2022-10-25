The 2023 Honda Accord debuts in November, but in the meantime Honda has released a teaser of the redesigned mid-size sedan.

Honda was short on details—including the actual reveal date—in its brief press release, but confirmed a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Google built-in connectivity (a first for the brand), and “a more responsive and fun-to-drive hybrid powertrain.”

2023 Honda Accord teaser

Teaser images show styling that appearances influenced by the recently redesigned Civic, particularly in the taillights, with a bit of the 2023 CR-V in the grille. Honda also gave a glimpse of that new touchscreen, which is much larger than the current-generation Accord’s 8.0-inch screen and more in line with the offerings of other automakers.

The 2023 Accord represents the model’s 11th generation, replacing a version that dates back to the 2018 model year. The Accord has remained a benchmark for mid-size sedans, although it’s likely less important to Honda’s bottom line now that crossovers are the auto industry’s cash cows.

2023 Honda Accord teaser

Powertrain details will have to wait until the 2023 Accord’s November reveal, but don’t bet on a return of the manual transmission. Honda killed off after the 2020 model year.

One question is how much Honda plans to emphasize the new Accord Hybrid. The automaker previously said it planned to increase the model mix of the 2023 CR-V to 50% hybrid sales as part of an effort to use hybrids as a gateway to electric cars, which will start arriving in earnest with the 2024 Prologue SUV. Honda is also planning a new Civic Hybrid as a replacement for the Insight, so hybrids will be an important part of the automaker’s plans going forward.

