The 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck charges into the new year with a new mid-grade trim called Flash, a standard heat pump across the lineup, and a bump in the mandatory destination fee of $100 to $2,095, Ford announced Tuesday. The $72,090 Lightning Flash might be the least expensive way for retail customers to get the 320-mile extended range battery pack. Ford has yet to confirm if a less expensive model will offer the higher-output battery.

The base Lightning Pro with the standard range pack costs $52,090 this year, honoring the price cuts Ford announced in July with the exception of the new destination fee, which is the highest in the industry. Base Pro trucks are only available to retail customers with the standard range battery pack with 240 miles of range.

Newly standard across the range is a heat pump that helps warm the vehicle and pack in cold temperatures to prevent the battery from being sapped, and it also keeps the pack at optimal temps while charging.

At the other end of the price spectrum, the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black with the extended range battery pack good for 320 miles now exceeds six figures at $100,090, with destination.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash

The new Lightning Flash trim splits the difference, and effectively bundles the XLT model with the extended range pack and popular tech offerings. The 2024 Lightning XLT costs $59,590, but that’s with the standard range pack. Ford has not disclosed pricing for the XLT extended range, which last year cost $71,990, nor has Ford specified if the 2024 Lightning XLT will be available with the extended range pack.

The Lightning Flash comes well equipped, including a 15.5-inch infotainment screen, wireless smartphone charger, B&O audio system, a power tailgate, and a tailgate step. The Lightning Flash will come with a 90-day trial of the latest iteration of BlueCruise, Ford’s semi-autonomous hands-free driving system. This version includes lane changes with the tap of a turn signal and lane centering that moves away from vehicles in neighboring lanes that seem too close.

It also comes with Ford’s Tow Technology Package that bundles the company’s latest towing aids, including a Smart Hitch feature that automates the hitch meeting the receiver, the on-board scales that weigh the payload with indicators in both the taillights and touchscreen, trailer guidance, a brake controller, and other features.

Next year, F-150 Lightning drivers will have access with an adapter to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers for a broader DC fast-charging network.

The 2024 Ford Lightning will be available by January 2024.

