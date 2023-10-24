Honda has leaned into its off-road adjacent TrailSport trim on the updated 2024 Honda Passport, and it’s leaned into a big price hike. The refreshed 2024 Honda Passport midsize crossover SUV now costs $43,275, Honda announced Tuesday.

That’s $1,865 more than the base 2023 Honda Passport EX-L, and includes a higher $1,375 destination fee.

The Passport TrailSport and Elite grades get an even bigger price hike.

The major change for the 2024 model involves a new center console in the cabin. The electronic gear shift buttons remain in the console, but the storage below the flip-up armrest cover is large and deep enough to house a few tablet devices, and the cupholders grab everything from a small Starbucks cup to an equally American 32-ounce Nalgene bottle. The tray area under the console can stow two phones side by side, and wirelessly charge one of them.

2024 Honda Passport TrailSport

Otherwise, the base Passport mostly carries over. All three Passport models seat five and move with a 280-hp, 3.5-liter V-6 and 9-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive is standard. Every version gets an EPA-rated 19/24/21 mpg.

A well-equipped base model offsets some of the price hike. Every 2024 Passport comes with driver-assist tech that includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors. Standard convenience and comfort features include wireless device charging, an 8.0-inch display with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power tailgate, and roof rails.

The 3-year/36,000-mile basic warranty is complemented by two years or 24,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance.

A more significant change occurs on the mid-level 2024 Honda Passport TrailSport edition. The suspension gets reworked with softer springs front and rear, a stiffer anti-roll bar, and revised damper valving that should better balance the articulation and traction demands of the trail and the comforts expected on the road. Also aiding the off-road quest are standard General Grabber A/TX 245/60R18 all-terrain tires on machined 18-inch wheels. The ground clearance of 8.1 inches remains the same across all three models, but the wheels and tires boost the track widths front and rear by 0.3 inches.

2024 Honda Passport TrailSport

The upgrades bump the TrailSport’s price to $45,875, which is $2,275 more than last year. It also includes wireless smartphone connectivity and four USB-C ports, as well as orange accent stitching. Overall, it’s a preview of what’s to come on the forthcoming Honda Ridgeline TrailSport pickup.

A Black Edition replaces the top Elite trim for $49,345, which is $2,875 more than last year’s model. It rolls on 20-inch black wheels, and the blackout extends to the grille, headlights, side trim, door trim, fog lights, and all the badging. Inside, red contrast stitching accents the black leather upholstery, and heated and cooled front seats are standard. Honda even warms the butts of outboard rear seat passengers.

Made in Alabama, the 2024 Honda Passport is on sale now.

