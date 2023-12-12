The redesigned 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric gets a lower starting price than last year, but also loses range in base form.

As before, the base 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric model is the SE grade. Hyundai confirmed Monday that it will start at $34,010 including the mandatory $1,335 destination charge. That’s $875 less than the comparable 2023 model.

However, the 2024 model will likely have significantly less range. The range figure hasn’t been announced, but is projected at 200 miles. The 2023 Kona Electric SE was EPA-rated at 258 miles, as were other first-generation Kona Electric models. That’s because the SE now uses a smaller 48.6-kwh battery pack (down from the previous 64.0 kwh), while the SEL and Limited models have a 64.8-kwh pack that returns 261 miles of range.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric

Models with the larger pack have the same 201 hp as before, but output is software limited to 133 hp with the smaller pack. As before, only the front wheels are driven.

The Kona Electric does get more standard equipment for 2024, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen that’s part of an updated infotainment system, as well as a built-in wifi hotspot and over-the-air (OTA) software updates. The interior is also a bit roomier than before, and additional features like a head-up display and power tailgate are available on top trims. Initial impressions were good as well. In a first drive Green Car Reports found that the electric model outshines gasoline versions of the redesigned Kona.

The higher trims also remain relatively inexpensive, at $38,010 for the SEL and $42,380 for the Limited. That’s good too see, as the Kona Electric has been one of the lowest-priced new EVs in the U.S. in recent years and such vehicles are becoming rarer.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric

The Kona Electric has also been one of the core entries behind Hyundai’s Evolve+ EV subscription program, alongside the Ioniq 5. Hyundai hasn’t confirmed subscription options for the new model, however.

While in other global markets there’s a Kona Hybrid, Hyundai has opted to skip that model for the U.S. market. It still has hybrid versions of the larger Tucson and Santa Fe crossovers, as well as the Elantra and Sonata sedans, though.

