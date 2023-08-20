A one-off Bentley Flying Spur pickup truck conversion is for sale in the U.K.

Built by British firm DC Customs and listed for sale on Piston Heads, the pickup is based on a previous-generation Flying Spur, equipped with a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W-12 engine and standard all-wheel drive. Called Decadence, the pickup conversion took 18 months to build, according to DC Customs.

The Bentley now has two doors instead of four, with a body shape that looks a bit like an Australian ute, together with a wood-lined bed. The narrow width of the bed likely limits its usefulness, but that was probably never the main focus of this build.

Up front, the Decadence pickup’s cab appears similar to the way the Flying Spur’s greenhouse left the Bentley factory. The changes are at the rear to turn it into a pickup cab.

Bentley Flying Spur Decadence pickup truck

Meanwhile inside, many factory pickup trucks are reaching for higher levels of luxury, but it’s hard to beat a genuine Bentley interior.

According to the listing, the Flying Spur pickup currently shows 35,000 miles on the odometer. The entire build was documented in a coffee table book that is available with the car. The asking price is 149,950 British pounds, or $191,377 at current exchange rates. That’s fairly close to the base price of a new Flying Spur V-8, although most customer cars likely leave the factory with options that inflate the price.

Bentley has found great success with the Bentayga SUV, and has built entire special cars on request, but it’s unlikely that Bentley ever will offer a pickup from the factory.

