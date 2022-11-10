Enthusiasm for sedans may be waning across the globe, but the body style is still popular in the U.S. And one of the most popular sedans is the Honda Accord which in 2021 managed to rack up a respectable 202,676 sales.

Honda has now introduced a redesigned Accord which will reach dealerships next January as a 2023 model, and with two powertrain options, one of which is a hybrid.

The 11th-generation Accord is based on a modular platform known as the Honda Architecture. It’s stiffer and more rigid than the platform in the outgoing Accord, which should result in improved handling and ride. The platform also supports hybrid technology, and Honda expects half of the Accord’s buyers to opt for the electrified option.

2023 Honda Accord

The standard powertrain is a 1.5-liter turbo-4 generating 192 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated exclusively to a CVT. The hybrid powertrain pairs a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with a two-motor hybrid system that acts as a transmission. It’s good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. In both cases drive is to the front wheels only.

The length of the 2023 Accord measures 195.7 inches, which is up about three inches compared to the outgoing model. The wheelbase, at 111.4 inches, is also up about an inch, which should translate into more interior space.

Inside, the design is a close match to the latest Civic and CR-V, with a mesh-like trim piece running across much of the dash below a standard 7.0-inch or available 12.3-inch infotainment screen. The larger screen adds wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the smaller screen still requires use of a cord. Digital gauges are displayed on a 10.2-inch screen.

2023 Honda Accord

Other tech features include in-built Google apps (Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play) on certain grades, wireless charging for mobile devices, support for over-the-air updates, and multiple electronic driver-assist features including automatic emergency braking and traffic sign recognition.

Pricing information for the 2023 Accord will be announced closer to the market launch. As a guide, the 2022 model starts at $26,485, including destination.

Production for the U.S. market will be handled at Honda’s plant in Marysville, Ohio.

