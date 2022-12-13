It’s rare in this timeline, but Cadillac has made the Lyriq less expensive than originally stated for the 2024 model year.

At the launch of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, the automaker’s spokespeople told Motor Authority the model’s $62,990 price, including destination, would jump to about $70,000 for a 2024 rear-drive single-motor model. That is no longer the case.

Cadillac’s now taking pre-orders for the 2024 Lyriq, and the rear-drive single-motor model is set to start at “about $60,000,” according to the consumer website and confirmed by a Cadillac spokesperson. Pre-orders for the 2024 all-wheel dual-motor model are said to start at “around $64,000.” This would mean that, not only will 2024 model year pricing not rise to $70,000, it looks like it will actually be lower than the 2023 price.

Deliveries for both models are expected to begin in the spring of 2023.

Start of Cadillac Lyriq production at General Motors’ Spring Hill Manufacturing plant

Cadillac spokesperson Paige Tatulli told Motor Authority, “We adjusted the pricing to reflect the content of the vehicle. All to make it more competitively priced for the segment.” The standard and optional features, specifications, and colors for the 2024 Lyriq haven’t been released yet, but a price decrease likely means less equipment.

The 2023 Lyriq initially cost $59,990, including destination. At that time, it came standard with leather upholstery, a glass panoramic roof, power features, a power tailgate, a 33-inch digital display on the dashboard, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

After the first run of Lyriqs, the price for the same vehicle jumped to its current $62,990, including destination. Options include a 19-speaker AKG audio system with active noise cancellation, 22-inch alloy wheels, Super Cruise, and paint colors including blue, gray, white, or black.

The Lyriq is the first battery-electric Cadillac. Editorial Director Marty Padgett said the Lyriq gets in tune with the brand’s battery-powered future.

Cadillac builds the Lyriq on its third-generation electric-vehicle electric powertrain and battery toolset, known as Ultium. Ultium is the basis for all of General Motors’ future EVs, and the new Cadillac is the first mass-market application outside of the low-volume 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

General Motors told Cadillac dealers to either get on board with its electric future, which requires expensive upgrades to dealerships, or get out of the way as it rolls into the electric era. More than a third of Cadillac dealers have bailed on the brand’s future.

Four additional EVs beyond the Lyriq will arrive in Cadillac dealers that chose to make the investment, including the flagship Celestiq, which will cost more than $300,000 when it goes on sale in 2024.

Related Articles