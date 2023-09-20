Fans of David Brown Automotive’s restomod of the original Alec Issigonis-designed Mini can now order the car with an electric powertrain.

David Brown is a British coachbuilder based near the Silverstone Circuit, and its Mini restomod, known as the Mini Remastered, features the kind of attention to detail found in the Porsche 911s that Singer modifies.

The company is now offering an electric version of the Mini Remastered, dubbed the Mini eMastered. The setup consists of an 18.8-kwh battery and a single motor rated at 97 hp. Despite the addition of the electric hardware, the eMastered tips the scales at just 1,410 pounds, or about the same as the gas-powered car, likely due to the small battery.

Drive goes to the front wheels and David Brown Automotive quotes a 0-62 mph time of 8.5 seconds and a top speed capped at 92 mph. The quoted range estimate is just 110 miles, which is based on the WLTP cycle used overseas. This means the estimate would most likely be lower on the stricter EPA cycle, making the vehicle best for urban use only.

Beyond the powertrain, the Mini eMastered benefits from all of the same upgrades as the gas-powered Remastered. These include new structural elements, more refined body panels, and vehicle “jewelry” such as aluminum grilles, LED lighting, and modern in-car features that include an infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A price hasn’t been mentioned.

In addition to its Minis, David Brown’s offerings include a classic Aston Martin-inspired sports car called the Speedback GT. It’s based on the donor chassis of the former Jaguar XK.

The company is currently represented in the U.S. by Bespoke Imports Group, based in Naples, Florida.

Mini itself has an EV conversion for its original icon. Known as Mini Recharged, the conversion is handled at Mini’s plant in Oxford, U.K.

