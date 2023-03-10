Ford figured out the issue that led to the battery pack catching fire on a 2023 F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

On Friday, Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg told Green Car Reports the automaker will recall 18 2023 Ford F-150 Lightnings and replace their high-voltage battery pack.

Bergg confirmed Lightning electric trucks themselves will not be replaced, even at customer requests. Only the high-voltage battery pack will be replaced. Dealers will install the new packs when they are in stock.

Customers will be notified as soon as possible. Unlike the Chevy Bolt EV recall, Ford will not advise owners to stop driving their F-150 Lightnings, park outside, or limit charging.

“The vehicles passed a pre-delivery quality check and connected vehicle data shows no anomalies,” Bergg explained via email.

A free loaner vehicle will be provided to customers but it probably will not be a F-150 Lightning. Bergg couldn’t comment on whether the loaners would be F-150s as dealers operate independently.

F-150 Lightning production was halted in February due to a truck catching on fire outside while undergoing its pre-delivery quality check. A stop-build and stop-ship order was issued. The root cause of the fire was determined to be a battery cell manufacturing defect. Packs that might include suspect cells were built during a four-week window at the end of 2022, according to Bergg.

Ford won’t comment on how many trucks were built with packs with suspect cells during the end of 2022, only noting that 18 trucks built during that period made it to dealers and customers.

Ford is not aware of any reports of crashes, fires, or injuries related to this recall.

After Ford and battery supplier SK On confirmed the root causes of the issue, engineering and parts charges were implemented as new packs were made, but Ford won’t elaborate on what those changes are or detail why there was a fire.

Production of the F-150 Lightning will restart on March 13, which has allowed SK On time to build updated battery cells into arrays and packs before delivering them to the production line.

