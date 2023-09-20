You’ve probably never heard of British sports car specialist Frontline, but you won’t soon forget the name. The company has just revealed a pair of MG restomods benefiting from more than 30 years of experience.

Like Singer is to the Porsche 911 and Eagle is to the Jaguar E-Type, Frontline is a reinvention specialist for the MGB and other British sports cars. The company was founded in 1991 by engineer Tim Fenna, and one of its latest creations takes it into the world of electric vehicles.

Frontline’s new BEE is an electric version of the classic MGB, and like the original it can be ordered as a coupe or roadster. Frontline has even designed its electric powertrain to work with a manual transmission.

For buyers still with gasoline in their veins, Frontline also has the LE60, which somehow features a V-8 nestled under its low, narrow nose.

Frontline BEE

The BEE features an electric motor mounted at the rear axle and is powered by a 40-kwh battery under the hood, helping it to deliver similar weight distribution as the original gas-powered car. The quoted weight is 2,614 pounds and the weight distribution a near 50/50 split front to rear.

The company hasn’t said how powerful the BEE’s motor is but said owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in around 8.8 seconds and a range approaching 140 miles. The car’s manual transmission is said to function just like a traditional manual, except that the car can be started and stopped in any gear without stalling.

For existing Frontline owners, the company will offer the EV conversion as a standalone service.

The V-8-powered LE60 is a more extreme proposition. The engine is a Rover 4.8-liter V-8, rated here at 375 hp, or almost triple what the original MGBs had. The LE60 is also lighter than its electric counterpart, weighing just 2,473 pounds, resulting in impressive power for the weight.

Frontline LE60 Frontline LE60

To ensure the chassis is up to the task, Frontline added a number of reinforcements. The suspension was also revamped with help from a company called Nitron. Other upgrades include powerful brakes with 6-piston calipers up front and 4-piston calipers at the rear, plus a limited-slip differential and a widened body to house a widened track.

Production of the LE60 will be limited to 30 units.

Inside both of the cars, you’ll find retro-modern details, including an almost entirely leather-wrapped cabin, a three-spoke steering wheel, classic gauges and lights, gorgeous lever-type switches, and, perhaps surprisingly, a modern stereo head unit. Should you wish to go even more modern, the cars can be fitted with navigation, heated seats, and air conditioning.

Pricing information hasn’t been announced.

