The automotive, motorsports, marketing, and clothing communities are grieving the loss of rally and “Gymkhana” icon Ken Block, who died in a snowmobile accident on Jan. 3.

On Wednesday, Hoonigan co-founder Brian Scotto and the rest of the Hoonigan crew released a video tribute on the outfit’s YouTube channel that included a brief business update.

After a celebration of life was held last week, the crew is returning to the Hoonigan HQ in Long Beach, California.

Scotto notes that a lot of footage filmed in 2022, much of it including Block himself, has not been released. The team plans to release that content, the first of which might come as early as next week.

A foundation called the 43 Institute has been established by Block’s family. More details will be released on the foundation, and the thin website will be updated and designed, according to Scotto. For now, the site features a mission statement talking about creating paths of opportunity for the exceptionally driven and those who may lack the proper support system for growth and success. Donations are being taken with more details to come.

At the 4:30 mark in the video, Scotto invites viewers to watch six minutes of “Ken enjoying his life and really living life to the fullest.”

The video ends with Block stating, “I try to inspire people to be creative and live a fun life. And don’t be an asshole.”

