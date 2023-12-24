Ken Block commissioned some memorable vehicles, few more so than the RaptorTRAX, a 2009 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor wearing tank-like tracks. Wealthy Block fans now have an opportunity to own this unique truck, which is listed for sale by LBI Limited with a $195,000 asking price.

Revealed in 2014, the RaptorTRAX is powered by a 650-hp 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, with the engine backed by a 6-speed automatic transmission. But instead of wheels and tires, power is sent to four sets of Mattracks, which attach to the wheel hubs. They’re designed for off-roading but, as previous videos have shown, also allow for crazy burnouts. A set of wheels and Toyo tires with 2015 date codes are also included.

The truck also has modified suspension with King remote reservoir shocks and custom upper and lower control arms and long bars. Other modifications include added skid plates and a custom roof rack with an LED light bar. Recaro seats are installed in the cab and bed, with a roll cage covering both areas. The bed also houses a quick-release barbecue and waterproof stereo system.

The seller reports that the RaptorTRAX has been well maintained, including having a door-handle replacement recall performed in 2011, but notes some minor wear and tear such as small exterior chips and scratches. But that’s to be expected on a vehicle that was actually used, in this case for a pair of videos that garnered a combined 15 million views. Potential buyers should be aware that, due to a discrepancy, the accompanying CarFax report lists the true mileage as unknown.

Ken Block’s 2009 Ford F-150 RaptorTRAX (photo via LBI Limited)

LBI Limited has handled the sale of other ex-Ken Block machines. It listed Block’s 1977 Ford F-150 Hoonitruck for $1.1 million in 2021. An ex-Ken Block Subaru rally car also recently sold for $146,000 on Bring a Trailer.

Block’s final Gymkhana video, “Electrikhana 2: The Mexico City Sessions,” was also released earlier this month. It was filmed in November 2022, just two months before Block’s death in a snowmobile crash.

