Lucid on Thursday confirmed that it plans to show its more affordable Air Pure and Air Touring models with a virtual event and a corresponding live reveal at the brand’s store in Beverly Hills, California on Nov. 15. The live reveal will include an update on the Project Gravity SUV that is built on the same suite of technology that underpins the Air lineup.

Lucid will show its tri-motor, top-performance Air Sapphire, alongside the Pure and Touring versions on Nov. 15. With the Grand Touring and Touring Performance models also on display, it will be the first time the entire lineup has been shown in public, the company says.

While the $108,900 Touring version is probably the closest fit versus the current Tesla Model S, the base Lucid Air Pure starts at $88,900, including a $1,500 destination fee. As such, the Pure undercuts the Tesla Model S by more than $17,000.

Lucid Air body structure and battery pack

While current Grand Touring versions of the Lucid Air come with a 112-kwh battery pack, allowing up to 516 miles, the Pure and Air Touring have a smaller 88-kwh pack. They’ll return a 406-mile projected EPA range when equipped with 19-inch wheels, Lucid estimates. That’s one more mile than Tesla earns with the Model S, on roughly one-tenth less energy.

The Pure, offered initially in dual-motor form but with a single-motor rear-wheel-drive version on the way, is the first Air model distinguished by a solid aluminum roof, instead of the glass canopy roof built into Dream Edition and Grand Touring models. The solid roof is coming to mid-range Touring versions later, but it’s the only way the Pure will be built.

Related Articles