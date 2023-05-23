Serious track enthusiasts in possession of the current Porsche 911 GT3 can improve their lap times with a performance kit developed by a German racing team that has served as Porsche’s factory team in the World Endurance Championship.

The racing team is Manthey-Racing, whose Manthey Performance Kit for the 992-generation 911 GT3 is now available via select Porsche dealerships in the U.S.

The kit was first announced in 2021 and was shown the following year to shave 4.19 seconds from the GT3’s Nürburgring lap time, bringing the time down to 6:55.737.

That’s impressive as no change is made to the powertrain. Instead, the kit focuses on improvements to the chassis and aerodynamics.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 with Manthey Performance Kit

The standard chassis upgrades include a four-way coil-over suspension, upgraded brake lines, and as as an option, racing brake pads. Lightweight forged wheels that reduce unsprung mass by about 16 pounds are also available.

The new suspension means the struts can be adjusted to four positions, and rebound and compression can be tweaked without tools. The spring rates are also tweaked (up 10% at the front and down 7% at the rear) to improve handling at the limit.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 with Manthey Performance Kit

The aero upgrades include a new lip spoiler and flics at the front, an extended diffuser at the rear, and a wider rear wing with end plates and a Gurney flap. Modified air channels under the car also help to increase downforce on the front axle.

As no change is made to the powertrain, the GT3’s 4.0-liter flat-6 delivers a stock 502 hp to the rear wheels. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 with Manthey Performance Kit

The kit costs $57,300, including installation. An additional $15,500 is required for the wheels.

Starting in June, Porsche will offer a driving experience at its Porsche Experience Centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles where interested customers can drive a stock GT3 and one fitted with the kit back-to-back in a 90-minute program to compare the difference. The program retails for $1,675. A four-hour program is also planned at the Los Angeles center.

