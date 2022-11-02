A new generation of Nissan’s Z sports car arrived for 2023, and, just as it did for the predecessor model, Nissan has built a racing version to GT4 specifications.

The new Z GT4 made its formal debut on Wednesday at the 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas, following a previous showing in September, as well as in April during a 24-hour race in Japan, though Nissan didn’t let on what the car actually was at that time.

Order books will open in mid-2023 for delivery in time for the 2024 motorsport season. However, select customer teams competing in the U.S.-based SRO Pirelli GT4 America series and Japan’s Super Taikyu Series will receive early versions in 2023 to help with the evaluation program.

The price is set at $229,000, which includes the required race package though not destination charges and taxes.

The Z GT4 has been developed by Nismo and is powered by the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 found in the road car but with output dialed to 450 hp, up from the usual 400 hp. Torque is also boosted to 443 lb-ft, from the road car’s 350 lb-ft.

The chassis and suspension have been reworked for racing duty, and the car gets a new body kit with upgraded aerodynamics. A massive wing, a new front splitter, a vented hood with locking pins, and a new 18-inch wheels are all present. A stripped-out interior has helped get the weight down to 3,108 lb, which is almost 380 lb lighter than the road car.

2024 Nissan Z GT4 race car

Though it’s yet to be confirmed, some of the upgrades may eventually make it over to a Nismo-tuned version of the road car.

The GT4 isn’t the first racing version of the new Z, as a Z GT500 has competed in Japan’s Super GT touring car series since the start of 2022. A GT3-spec car may also be in the works as a replacement for the aging GT-R Nismo GT3.

The SEMA show runs until Nov. 4. Nissan also used the event to present a Z fitted with Nismo parts and accessories, as well as a 1,300-hp Z drift car powered by a modified Nissan GT-R engine. The drift car was built by Forsberg Racing for three-time Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg.

Related Articles