Ford’s Pro Electric Supervan concept is set to tackle the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, and the Blue Oval has teed up current Pikes Peak record holder Romain Dumas to do the driving.

The French racing driver posted a blistering time of 7:57.148 in 2018 behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s ID.R electric time attack special, and while the Supervan isn’t expected to set a new record, it may come close.

The concept was unveiled at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed with a powertrain consisting of four electric motors that together deliver 1,972 hp, more than Rimac’s Nevera hypercar. The multiple motors enable the wild van to sprint to 62 mph from rest in less than 2.0 seconds.

The concept is based on Ford’s E-Transit Custom electric van but shares very little with that production model. For example, its unique body is made from composite materials, and the platform is a purpose-built steel space frame with front and rear subframes housing unequal-length double wishbone suspension front and rear.

Ford Pro Electric Supervan

Ford built the concept to serve as a demonstrator for new technologies, both in electric powertrains and in connectivity and other digital features that can benefit businesses. Similarly, the automaker in 2020 presented a Mustang Mach-E with 1,400 hp, and earlier this month it teased another EV performance concept, this time expected to be based on the F-150 Lightning.

The 2023 Pikes Peak is scheduled for June 25. This will be Dumas’ eighth appearance at the Race to the Clouds. His first outing was in 2012. Ford’s history at the annual race just outside of Colorado Springs goes back to 1916, when a Model T made the climb up to the finish at 14,115 feet above sea level in a time of 28:03.

Related Articles