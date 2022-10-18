Volvo is close to revealing its fully electric successor to the top-selling XC90.

The successor will be another mid-size SUV, going by the name EX90, and the covers are set to come off on Nov. 9.

Volvo has been slowly revealing details over the past weeks and the latest tidbit is about sustainable materials in the cabin.

Instead of traditional trim materials found in luxury vehicles like leather and exotic woods, the EX90 will feature materials made from recyclables or sourced from sustainable supplies.

These will include things like sustainable wood and wool, as well as a leather-like material called Nordico, made from recycled plastic bottles and sustainable organic fibers. In addition, recycled nylon, including abandoned fishing nets reclaimed from the seabed, will be used for the carpets.

Volvo said each EX90 will have around 110 lb of recycled plastics and organic materials.

Sustainable materials in the Volvo EX90’s cabin

To help customers with the design of the cabin, Volvo plans to offer seven curated themes, or “rooms,” as the automaker refers to them. These will blend certain interior colors and materials to fit specific exterior colors. Volvo said each of the themes has been inspired by aspects of Scandinavian lifestyle.

The EX90 will start sales in 2023, meaning it will likely arrive as a 2024 model. The vehicle will be a twin under the skin with the recently revealed 2024 Polestar 3, and production is planned to take place at Volvo’s plant near Charleston, South Carolina, in addition to other locations.

Technologies that will feature in the EX90 will include bidirectional charging, an occupant detection system, and a lidar sensor.

