(Our Auto Expert) — Volkswagen will have invested $4.2 billion in its Chattanooga factory by the end of 2022. This will have created around 4,000 American jobs, and the latest vehicle to roll out of the factory is the all-electric Volkswagen iD4 for 2023. This has significantly helped Volkswagen to become profitable here for the first time since 2012.

The new electric VW iD4 is just one of a handful of electric cars made in the USA, and not only did I get to see an American workforce make the car, but I also got to drive it.

Still, with the bells and whistles, the iD4 has the option of a smaller 62 kWh battery giving you an estimated 209 miles of range from the RWD version of the car, dramatically dropping the price to just $37,495 before delivery charges, which is far below the starting price of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6, some of the iD4’s biggest competitors. We should note the bigger battery giving the iD4 a longer range, is still available.

We reviewed the vehicle when it first came out and still find it extremely competitive with what is available in the set today. It is most similar to the Ford Mustang Mach-E in size and directly competes with the EV6 from Kia and the Ioniq 5 from Hyundai. That space opens up to BMW, Mercedes, Volvo, and Tesla, among others, if you want to step up to premium electric vehicles.

This has one advantage against the competition. This VW iD4 for 2023 is American-made.