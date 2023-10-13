PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 30 kids from the Portland Boys and Girls Club came together last month for the annual Future Filmmakers Program.

The kids spent the day with filmmaking professionals using professional gear to make short monster movies. The films will have their world premiere on the big screen at the Kennedy School this weekend.

“This little girl, immediately without having to be told, just was keeping continuity in mind and making sure that we are covering the story, you know, from shot to shot,” observed Derric Crooks, Creative Service Director for KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW. “So, you know, in every group there’s a kid or two or three that kind of rise to the occasion.”

Crooks has volunteered for the last seven years with the Boys and Girls Club for their Future Filmmakers program.

Community members can watch the short films Saturday, Oct. 14 at McMenamins Kennedy School at 12:30 p.m. for free as part of the Portland Film Festival.