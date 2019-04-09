Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Oregon
Washington
National
International
Civic Affairs
Washington DC
Environment
Weird
Top Stories
Electrician faces decades in prison for money laundering
Top Stories
Off-duty firefighter helps man at burning home
Wheeler: ‘Mental health system failed’ in Henriksen shooting
New OSU president F. King Alexander comes from LSU
Lincoln HS runner reps Oregon at cross country nationals
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
Your Weather Podcast
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Vegas NYE
Entertainment
Human Interest
Special Reports
Broken Dome
KOIN 6 Podcasts
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Education
Where We Live
Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Out There
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Newscasts
KOIN Live Streams
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
NFL
The Big Game
MLS
MLB
NBA
Community
Remarkable Women
Union Gospel Mission Telethon
Pledge Proud
Community Champions
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
SOLVE
Shop Local
Water: Do Your Part
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN EEO Public File Report
Search
Search
Search
Big Tournament
UVA Coach Tony Bennett reflects on championship game
UVA fans still celebrating historic win
PHOTOS: UVA headed home with National Championship trophy
Gallery: Comeback Cavs! Virginia wins NCAA championship
UVA national championship gear now on store shelves
More Big Tournament Headlines
Title trophy in hand, Virginia has look of perennial power
Watch: Virginia fans burn couch after historic win
Proud pop: Dick Bennett beams as son leads Virginia to title
‘I’ve never felt this way’: UVA fans relish school’s first National Championship
Guy writes perfect ending in Virginia’s title-clinching win
Virginia players react to historic win
Texas Tech can’t finish comeback in NCAA title game
Tiki Barber, Chris Long talk Virginia title win
Slideshow: Texas Tech watch party in Lubbock
Twitter fills with support after Red Raider’s tough loss
Trending Stories
In-N-Out over-hyped? Fast food critic weighs in
Oregon City 4th grader dies by suicide
Off-duty firefighter helps man at burning home
Kitten without eyes up for adoption at Oregon Humane Society
Barricades to stop cut-throughs to Ross Island Bridge
Don't Miss
KOIN 6 Podcasts
Community Champions
Where We Live
More Don't Miss
Twitter News Widget