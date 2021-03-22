Mountain snow and valley showers to start the new week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The late hours of the weekend came with some rain and mountain snow. That same system is going to be hanging around Monday morning before shuttling far enough east to dry us out around the region by the afternoon.

I would count on a few scattered showers through the morning and potentially holding to the early afternoon. Most should stay fairly dry for the day, especially those for the Oregon coast. It will start to dry from the west to the east as the system moves in that direction.

Around Portland, we start with temperatures in the 40s and we top off in the lower 50s by late afternoon. The wind will eventually shift more out of the northwest around Portland, keeping conditions cool but not as wet to wrap up the day.

Here is an idea of the wind gust forecast by Monday afternoon. I want to point out that there will be gusty conditions across the state, coming in strong through areas of the Gorge and central Oregon.

Weather models have wind gusting to the upper 30s around Pendleton and it may even cross the 40 mph threshold in some vulnerable spots. Most topping off around 20 mph and then the wind will stay mostly to the south and east come Tuesday for areas like Baker City.

Futurecast will show the drying trend for the Oregon coast come early hours on Monday. There may be a nice sunrise for some of you to the north, those to the south near Newport may still have some clouds and lingering showers. It’ll be the wettest for the Cascade foothills and the snow will be coming down for the mountain passes and the ski resorts.

If you check out the slideshow below and go to the second scene, you can see the evening hours around here. Most are dry at by late afternoon and the clouds will just about out. That means we have some nice weather to finish off a chunk of our daylight tomorrow.

Snow starts slowing down by the evening, in fact, that is when the Winter Weather Advisory comes to an end.

Why don’t we discuss that real quick, as mountain snow will be a major impact for the mountains today? By the time you get going, the winter weather advisory is in full effect, coming to an end around 5 P.M. for the northern Oregon Cascades.

An expectation of snow down to around 3,000 feet, with snow totals most impressive up on at the ski resorts. The winter weather advisory has 4 to 12 inches in the forecast, so it is possible that the mountains get a fresh foot of snow! If you have to travel the passes, make sure you have the chains.

Snow totals are likely going to be the highest for the northern Cascades, but totals the passes to the south in central Oregon will also collect enough snow to slow things down. There may be a few flakes for central Oregon, like Bend or Madras. It would be very brief and mixed in with some rain showers. Likely too dry to see anything.

By late Monday night, any snow will be to the south and to the east with snow coming to a conclusion by Monday night and Tuesday.