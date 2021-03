The run may be done but this year's Cinderella team has built a foundation that will benefit future Beavers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The clock may have struck midnight on this Beavers’ team, but the ramifications of Oregon State’s Elite 8 run in the NCAA Tournament could be felt for years to come.

USA Today’s Lindsay Schnell has covered Oregon State Athletics since 2007 and has had her finger on the pulse of what’s happening in Corvallis for even longer. She breaks down the ramifications a deep tournament run like this can have on all different facets of the Oregon State men’s basketball program.