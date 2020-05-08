Honoring the Class of 2020

On Saturday, May 16, KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW will air a special program amid these unprecedented times. “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” hosted by former President Barack Obama, will air on KOIN 6 at 8 p.m., but we also want to honor local high school seniors who are about to embark on their journeys after K-12 education.

If you have a local senior you’d like to honor, submit their photo below and remember to include the following:

Name of the graduating senior

High school of the graduating senior

More details below: