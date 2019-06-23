Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Wildfires
Is Portland Over?
Oregon
Washington
Special Reports
Protests
Civic Affairs
National
Washington DC
International
Education
Environment
Weird
Entertainment
MysteryWire.com
Positive Vibes
Wednesday’s Child
BestReviews
Where We Live
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Here’s the difference between booster shots and 3rd doses
What will the Safe Rest Villages look like and be?
Merkley talks debt ceiling, bipartisan infrastructure bill
Not every day will be cool and wet, but that’s the trend coming
Video
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Data
MAP: Where and how to get a COVID vaccine
Weather
Closings and Delays
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Oregon and Washington Weather Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
KOIN 6 Weather Kids
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
KOIN Now
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
AM Extra
Move it Monday
Mayor Monday
Tech Tuesday
Wallet Wednesday
Foodie Friday
Podcasts
Daily 6
6 Questions
Your Weather Podcast
Beyond the Headlines
Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
High School Spotlight
Game On Podcast
The Big Game
Community
Northwest Lifestyle Sponsor
Hunger Action Month
Giving
Choose Local
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
CWhat’s
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Community Champions
Local Events
About Us
KOIN 6, KRCW on low-power backup transmitter through mid-August
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 News Mobile Apps
Newsletters
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN, KRCW EEO Public File Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Climate
Looking back: The drought build up before Labor Day 2020
Video
Fossil leaves may reveal dinosaur-era climate, future of our warming planet
Looking into current and developing drought conditions in Oregon
Video
Just a trace in the bucket; Rain on vacation since summer started
Video
Portland’s new normal: Can we expect more deadly heat waves?
Gallery
More Climate Headlines
New U.S. Climate Normals released; Pacific Northwest and Portland adjustments
Video
Early December won’t quench Portland’s thirst for snow
Video
A raging river aloft: How climate change may alter atmospheric rivers
Video
2019 Hurricane Season in Eastern Pacific underway
Sea surface temperature and Oregon beaches
Drought conditions improving as we near winter’s end
Central & Eastern This Winter
Video
Coast This Winter
Video
Twitter News Widget
Trending Stories
Cops called 175 times on Beaverton ‘zombie condo’ squatters
Video
PPB officer numbers continue to drop. Here’s why some say they’re leaving
Video
Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 3,900
‘Still processing’: Blaze destroys 4 businesses in Portland
Mail carrier in NE Portland robbed at knifepoint