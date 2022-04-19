PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — April is Earth Month, and this year you can help the planet while supporting local businesses! Earth Day Oregon is helping raise attention and funds for environmental nonprofits through partnerships with local businesses.

The Barreled Bee is one local business joining in the effort. Founder Lee Hedgmon, who is also a professional distiller, brings together local apiaries, beekeepers, and distilleries. The result is small batches of honey from specific sites around the Northwest that are aged in local spirit barrels.

Since it was founded, Oregon Wild has been instrumental in protecting 1.7 million acres of land, including much of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge, and the organization currently working to ensure the recovery of gray wolves, sea otters, and California Condors.

Oregon Wild’s largest project right now is called the River Democracy Act, a campaign to permanently protect more than 4,500 miles of rivers and waterways.

If passed, 33 out of Oregon’s 36 counties could have rivers protected through a Wild & Scenic designation that prohibits dams and mining, and adds a riparian buffer around rivers.

This month, The Barreled Bee is donating 15% of all sales to the organization. Customers can add the code “beewild2022” to their checkout for an extra gift. Check out more of Earth Day Oregon’s nonprofit and business partnerships at earthdayor.org