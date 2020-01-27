Breaking News
Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash
Live Now
CBSN: Coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant

Civil War: No. 4 Oregon beats No. 7 Oregon State

College Sports

The Ducks dominated the final 20 minutes

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, center, pauses while warming up during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points and Satou Sabally added 16 to help No. 4 Oregon beat seventh-ranked Oregon State 66-57 on Sunday, sweeping the two-game Civil War series.

Sunday’s Civil War game started with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna who were killed in a helicopter crash along with 7 others.

The Ducks (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) dominated the final 20 minutes after trailing by three points at the half. Oregon, which won Friday’s game 76-64 in Eugene, swept Oregon State for first time since the 2009-10 season, a year before coach Scott Rueck became the Beavers’ head coach and began to turn the program around.

Mikayla Pivec scored 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Beavers (16-4, 4-4).

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

AJ in Action

More AJ in Action

Athlete of the Week

More Athlete of the Week

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget