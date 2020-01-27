Civil War: No. 4 Oregon beats No. 7 Oregon State

Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, center, pauses while warming up during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points and Satou Sabally added 16 to help No. 4 Oregon beat seventh-ranked Oregon State 66-57 on Sunday, sweeping the two-game Civil War series.

Sunday’s Civil War game started with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna who were killed in a helicopter crash along with 7 others.

The Ducks (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) dominated the final 20 minutes after trailing by three points at the half. Oregon, which won Friday’s game 76-64 in Eugene, swept Oregon State for first time since the 2009-10 season, a year before coach Scott Rueck became the Beavers’ head coach and began to turn the program around.

No. 4 Oregon wins their first game at Gill Coliseum since 2010, taking down No. 7 Oregon State 66-57.



Sabrina Ionescu gets her first win at Gill on a day she told ESPN, she was playing for Kobe pic.twitter.com/oYvhNwfQxN — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) January 26, 2020

Mikayla Pivec scored 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Beavers (16-4, 4-4).