Oregon hands UConn worst home loss since 2005

College Sports

The Ducks won by 18 points

by: DOUG FEINBERG/The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Connecticut’s Aubrey Griffin, left, pressures Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Ruthy Hebard had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 3 Oregon beat fourth-ranked UConn 74-56, handing the Huskies their first loss on campus in seven years.

Sabrina Ionescu added 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Ducks.

The much-anticipated matchup didn’t live up to the hype as the Ducks ran past the Huskies, disappointing the sellout crowd.

UConn hadn’t lost on campus since falling to Notre Dame on Jan. 5, 2013. It was UConn’s worst home loss since Dec. 5, 2005, against North Carolina.

