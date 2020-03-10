Pac-12 coaches tab Oregon’s Pritchard as player of the year

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Payton Pritchard has been named Pac-12 men’s basketball player of the year by the conference’s coaches.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin was voted coach of the year and Arizona freshman forward Zeke Nnaji was honored as freshman of the year. Colorado’s Tyler Bey was named defensive player of the year, UCLA’s Chris Smith most improved player and Arizona State’s Alonzo Verge Jr. the sixth man of the year.
